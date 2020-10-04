Economical Alternative to Disposable Incontinence Underwear for Men.

Men with light to moderate incontinence could save as much as $500 a year vs. disposable briefs.

Saving is a good benefit, but how well it protects is the real measure of an incontinence underwear product for men” — M. Alexander Krzyston

TAMPA, FL, USA, October 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Washable, reusable premium incontinence underwear products can be more economical than disposable incontinence briefs for men who have light to moderate bladder leakage needs.

The reason is simple. At around $1 each, the annual cost of disposable incontinence briefs can be over $700 for men who are using just 2 disposable pull-ups per day. For example, a couple 4-packs of ZorbWear from Zorbies.com costs under $200, and ZorbWear can last a year or more with normal usage and proper care. ZorbWear’s savings over disposables could add up to as much as a $500 a year. Even with this advantage, ZorbWear should only be worn by men with light to moderate needs. Typically no washable can give men with heavier bladder leakage the protection they need.

Saving is a good benefit, but how well it protects is the real measure of an incontinence underwear product for men. ZorbWear delivers on that, having important advantages over some comparable products in the reusable incontinence underwear category. ZorbWear boasts 30% more total protective coverage, in large part because of a very generous inner front protective panel. The panel is 8.5” wide, which is as much as 50% wider than some, and that allows ZorbWear to handle leaks even if they don’t always go downward.

Beyond superior protective coverage, plus cost savings over disposables, ZorbWear’s benefits keep going. ZorbWear also appeals to men because they look, feel and wear like regular underwear. It gives men discreet protection so they can feel comfortable that no one will know what they are wearing.

The ZorbWear line comes in two absorbency levels. LightZorb, the light absorbent underwear line, with six total layers of protection. LightZorb is suitable for men with drips and dribbles. The ModerateZorb products have eight total layers and protect against light to moderate leaks. ZorbWear incontinence briefs for men are available online at zorbies.com, as well as other online stores.

About Zorbies

Zorbies is a premium brand of high quality specialty absorbent underwear, including Zorbies washable incontinence ZorbWear and Zorbies washable incontinence SportsWear. Zorbies and Zorbies.com are owned and operated by Ready to Buy, LLC a US company.

Zorbies Washable Incontinence Underwear