Alabama State Veterans Homes to Resume Visitations

Governor’s Safer at Home Amendment for Long-Term Care Facilities

The Alabama State Veterans Homes are developing plans to resume resident visits that meet federal guidelines and the criteria of Governor Ivey’s Safer at Home amendment for long-term care facilities.

Outdoor visitation will be available to families through a scheduling process with required restrictions to meet federal and state guidelines. Visits will be limited to number of visitors and length of visits.

Indoor visitation will be allowed under more restrictive criteria to include:

• No positive COVID cases for 14 day for veterans and/or staff. • Scheduled indoor visitation will be allowed when local county positivity rates are at lower levels, which the homes track weekly.

The safety and well-being of our residents and staff remain our top priority as we reopen the state veterans homes for visits by family members and caregivers while taking measures to prevent the further transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

