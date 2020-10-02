MTI AMERICA LAUNCHES WEBSITE WITH ENHANCED FEATURES

Image of a laptop and digital universe, and city skyline numbers visible in the background, blue hues on a desk with digital phone and MTI logo

MTI America launches redesigned website with enhanced digital features

MTI America launches new website with live chat capabilities, Virtual Remote Interpreting (VRI) and Digital Tele-Wound Care Solutions for Home Health Care.

The new website ties together our innovative spirit, focus on cultural diversity, and passion for delivering superior service to all who impact injured employees across the healthcare continuum.”
— Janet Kus, President and Co-Founder

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTI America, an innovative provider of network health solutions in the workers’ compensation industry supplying a broad range of post-acute injury solutions to injured workers nationwide, is proud to announce the launch of its redesigned website http://www.mtiamerica.com/. The new site adopts Telehealth programs in Physical Medicine, VRI-Virtual Remote interpreting, and Digital Tele-Wound care solutions for Home Health Care; essential alternatives during this pandemic and beyond. New Live CHAT capabilities and enhanced patient advocacy service FAQ in both English and Spanish offer streamlined functionality and easy access to essential information to help Injured workers, Insurance Carriers, TPA’s, state funds, and employers understand the breadth of MTI’s products and services.

“The new website ties together our innovative spirit, focus on cultural diversity, and passion for delivering superior service with medical and financial results for everyone that touches the injured employees' care across the healthcare continuum, especially during COVID-19,” said Janet Kus, President and Co-Founder.

MTI’s website is updated routinely with news of key product launches, Healthlink 360 includes articles and press releases, regulatory changes, essential client information, and corporate milestones. Industry professionals are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for CEU offering and webinars.

About MTI America

Founded in 1992, MTI has been a trusted partner in the workers’ compensation industry delivering a broad range of post-acute network health solutions to injured employees. Since its inception, our company’s guiding principles of delivering compassionate care and better health for everyone consistently result in superior medical and financial outcomes for those we serve. Our innovative spirit was recognized nearly 30 years ago as the original pioneer of transport & translation services and continues today as our Diagnostic, Physical Medicine, Home, and medical equipment solutions are built on best-in-class connected care models, experienced people, and a unified MTI360 platform. For more information visit http://www.mtiamerica.com/.

Yvonne Guibert
Guibert Services LLC
+1 813-245-0193
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

MTI Corporate Overview 2020

You just read:

MTI AMERICA LAUNCHES WEBSITE WITH ENHANCED FEATURES

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Yvonne Guibert
Guibert Services LLC
+1 813-245-0193
Company/Organization
Guibert Services LLC
13107 N Oregon Ave
Tampa, Florida, 33612
United States
+1 813-856-5665
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Guibert Services LLC is a full service boutique marketing company with a team of creative experts ready to serve you. We specialize in the workers compensation and insurance industries with over 28 years of experience. Let us know how we can help...we are eager to help you stand out from the crowd.

Visit our website

More From This Author
MTI AMERICA LAUNCHES WEBSITE WITH ENHANCED FEATURES
MTI AMERICA NAMES TIM HASSETT-SALLEY VP OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
The Workers Compensation Institute Partners to Present Cybersecurity Forum 2020
View All Stories From This Author