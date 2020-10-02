MTI AMERICA LAUNCHES WEBSITE WITH ENHANCED FEATURES

MTI America launches redesigned website with enhanced digital features

MTI America launches new website with live chat capabilities, Virtual Remote Interpreting (VRI) and Digital Tele-Wound Care Solutions for Home Health Care.

The new website ties together our innovative spirit, focus on cultural diversity, and passion for delivering superior service to all who impact injured employees across the healthcare continuum.” — Janet Kus, President and Co-Founder

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTI America, an innovative provider of network health solutions in the workers’ compensation industry supplying a broad range of post-acute injury solutions to injured workers nationwide, is proud to announce the launch of its redesigned website http://www.mtiamerica.com/. The new site adopts Telehealth programs in Physical Medicine, VRI-Virtual Remote interpreting, and Digital Tele-Wound care solutions for Home Health Care; essential alternatives during this pandemic and beyond. New Live CHAT capabilities and enhanced patient advocacy service FAQ in both English and Spanish offer streamlined functionality and easy access to essential information to help Injured workers, Insurance Carriers, TPA’s, state funds, and employers understand the breadth of MTI’s products and services.

“The new website ties together our innovative spirit, focus on cultural diversity, and passion for delivering superior service with medical and financial results for everyone that touches the injured employees' care across the healthcare continuum, especially during COVID-19,” said Janet Kus, President and Co-Founder.

MTI’s website is updated routinely with news of key product launches, Healthlink 360 includes articles and press releases, regulatory changes, essential client information, and corporate milestones. Industry professionals are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for CEU offering and webinars.

About MTI America

Founded in 1992, MTI has been a trusted partner in the workers’ compensation industry delivering a broad range of post-acute network health solutions to injured employees. Since its inception, our company’s guiding principles of delivering compassionate care and better health for everyone consistently result in superior medical and financial outcomes for those we serve. Our innovative spirit was recognized nearly 30 years ago as the original pioneer of transport & translation services and continues today as our Diagnostic, Physical Medicine, Home, and medical equipment solutions are built on best-in-class connected care models, experienced people, and a unified MTI360 platform. For more information visit http://www.mtiamerica.com/.

MTI Corporate Overview 2020