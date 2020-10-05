Guident Ltd. and Cirrus Core Networks, Inc. Enter a Strategic Alliance
Guident to deliver autonomous vehicle connectivity solution to Cirrus Core Networks.
This strategic alliance between Cirrus Core Networks and Guident will be a significant step towards a low latency and secured connectivity for any autonomous vehicle.”LONDON, UK, & BOCA RATON, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guident, the developer of software solutions for autonomous vehicles and ground-based delivery drones utilizing artificial intelligence algorithms, announces the formation and execution of a strategic alliance with Cirrus Core Networks, Inc. (CCN)
Guident is pleased to announce this alliance with CCN which will focus on enhancing mobile connectivity with cutting-edge mobility solutions. This collaboration includes providing Guident’s patented, advanced teleoperation for autonomous and human-driven vehicles to enhance customer safety and security in addition to a reliable, low latency connection to any advanced mobile network. This strategic alliance is another key milestone for both companies to address a critical need in the autonomous vehicle ecosystem.
Initially launched in 2014, CCN introduced a portfolio of flexibly managed mobile NFV based solutions in a disruptive pay-as-you-grow model. The company’s initial focus was to accelerate LTE and IMS network deployments. Today, CCN offers an end-to-end Network as a Service (NaaS) that is tailored to the requirements of the MNO, Service Provider, Enterprise, Utility and Municipality, with solutions ranging from CCN’s global CBO Hub to a CBRS private network. This is an ideal solution to help Guident reduce the complexity of launching and operating connected Autonomous Vehicles (AV) through a Remote Monitoring and Control Center (RMCC).
”This strategic alliance between Cirrus Core Networks and Guident will be a significant step towards a low latency and secured connectivity for any autonomous vehicle. We are delighted to work with Guident in this exciting, upcoming market segment,” says Adam Crane, Cofounder, CEO of Cirrus Core Networks.
Guident provides patented artificial intelligent solutions for autonomous vehicles and ground-based delivery drones including valet systems, concierge services, remote monitoring and control, and connected vehicle data sharing for active safety. Additionally, Guident’s teleoperation system is designed to integrate within smart cities to improve the safety and performance of transportation in the smart city environment.
“We are very excited to announce this strategic alliance with Cirrus Core Networks and we believe that working together will enable a secured, cost-effective and speedy deployment of Guident’s advanced teleoperation and control system for autonomous vehicles,” says Harald Braun, Chairman & CEO of Guident.
The Market
According to Allied Market Research, “the autonomous vehicle market is expected to reach $556 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 39%.(1) Contactless or “touch-free” delivery is in high demand due to the COVID 19 pandemic.(2,3) Guident believes this increased demand will accelerate the roll-out of land-based delivery drones for food and medicines to improve their availability and reduce the costs of these deliveries.
About Cirrus Core Networks
CCN was created by a core group of seasoned telecom executives sharing a common belief that Network Functions Virtualization heralds a paradigm shift in wireless. The company was launched to accelerate LTE and IMS network revenue through fast and cost-effective deployment of cloud based NFV solutions. With its current offering of IaaS fully managed packet core, IMS, content delivery and applications, CCN offers MNO’s the most comprehensive and innovative solution. CCN’s corporate headquarters, hosting facility and NOC are in Boca Raton, FL with additional offices and hosting facilities in London. To learn more please visit www.cirruscorenetworks.com.
About Guident
Guident commercializes new technology to enhance the safety, efficiency and utility of autonomous vehicles and ground-based drones using its proprietary IP & software apps for remote monitoring and control. To learn more please visit www.guident.co.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Guident or Cirrus Core Networks Inc. that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Guident’s management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Guident or Cirrus Core Networks. may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Neither Guident nor Cirrus Core Networks intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments, which differ from those anticipated.
Harald Braun, Chairman
Guident Ltd
+1 561-245-1306
