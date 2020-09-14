Guident Acquires New Regenerative Shock Absorber Technology
We are immediately moving forward to fabricate regenerative shock absorbers for testing by leading automotive companies,”LONDON, UK, & BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guident, the developer of software solutions for autonomous vehicles and ground-based delivery drones utilizing artificial intelligence, announces the acquisition of the exclusive license to U.S. patent # 8,941,251 from the Research Foundation of the State of New York.
The patent enables the manufacture of electromagnetic regenerative shock absorbers with high energy density, that are able to recover a vehicle's vibrational energy, which is otherwise lost due to road irregularities, vehicle accelerations and braking. In addition, this unique design utilizing rotary mechanical motion rectifiers can be tuned to achieve better damping characteristics than existing shock absorbers.
This technology received the R&D 100 Award by R&D Magazine, for one of the 100 most significant technology innovations of the year from around the world.
Professor Lei Zuo, the lead inventor of the patent, and the director of the National Science Foundation Center for Energy Harvesting of Materials and Systems. Said, “I’m very glad Guident is commercializing this important and highly efficient new technology, which will enable vehicles to be more sustainable by increasing their driving range and improving their ride comfort.”
“Electric vehicle manufacturers are seeking to cost-effectively increase the driving range of their vehicles. Recapturing a vehicle’s kinetic energy through regenerative shock absorbers could contribute to this objective and thus move the world toward increasingly energy efficient mobility.” said Ron Tarro, director, and vice president, investment sourcing and screening, New World Angels.
“We are very excited to announce the acquisition of the exclusive rights to this remarkable technology. We are immediately moving forward to fabricate regenerative shock absorbers for testing by leading automotive companies,” says Harald Braun, Chairman & CEO of Guident.
The Market
According to Allied Market Research, “The autonomous vehicle market is expected to reach $556 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 39%.(1) Contactless or “touch-free” delivery is in high demand due to the COVID 19 pandemic.(2,3) Guident believes this increased demand will accelerate the roll-out of land-based delivery drones for food and medicines to improve their availability and reduce the costs of these deliveries.
About Guident Ltd.
Guident commercializes new technology to enhance the safety, efficiency and utility of electric autonomous vehicles and ground-based drones using its proprietary IP & software apps for remote monitoring and control. To learn more please visit www.guident.co.
References
(1) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-vehicle-market
(2) https://www.cnet.com/how-to/how-to-safely-order-food-delivery-takeout-and-groceries-during-coronavirus-quarantines/
(3) https://techcrunch.com/2020/04/01/uber-eats-beefs-up-its-grocery-delivery-offer-as-covid-19-lockdowns-continue/
Forward Looking Statements
This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Guident that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Guident’s management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Guident may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Guident does not intend, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments, which differ from those anticipated.
