Guident Ltd. Files Additional Patent for Remote Monitoring and Control of Autonomous Vehicles
New autonomous vehicle and land-based drone patent improves safety of remote monitoring and control.
We believe Guident’s advanced Remote Monitoring and Control Center (RMCC) for autonomous vehicles, robots and drones will facilitate safe teleoperation...”LONDON, UK, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guident, the developer of software solutions for autonomous vehicles and ground-based delivery drones utilizing artificial intelligence algorithms, announces the filing of an additional patent covering enhancements to its proprietary technology for the remote monitoring and control of autonomous vehicles (AV’s) and land-based delivery drones.
— Harald Braun, CEO Guident Ltd
Guident is pleased to announce that it has filed a patent application entitled: “System and Methods for Remote Monitoring of a Vehicle, Robot or Drone.” This new patent teaches methods and procedures for improving the real-time, intelligent monitoring and control of AV’s and land-based delivery drones. The application is directed to a novel smart remote monitoring device and improved remote monitoring control center systems and methods for monitoring incident risk level and remotely taking control of multiple autonomous vehicles, robots, or drones. The systems and methods described in the application can enhance the safety of autonomous vehicles, robots, or drones.
Guident has developed and acquired a portfolio of seven patents and applications, together which enable advanced teleoperation for AV's and drones to enhance customer safety and security whilst providing a reliable, low latency connection to any advanced mobile network solution.
“We are very excited to announce this additional patent. We believe Guident’s advanced Remote Monitoring and Control Center (RMCC) for autonomous vehicles, robots and drones will facilitate safe teleoperation capabilities of AV’s, robots and drones and enable vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators to comply with local laws requiring remote monitoring and control for driverless AV’s,” says Harald Braun, Chairman & CEO of Guident.
The Market
According to Allied Market Research, “the autonomous vehicle market is expected to reach $556 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 39%.(1) Contactless or “touch-free” delivery is in high demand due to the COVID 19 pandemic.(2,3) Guident believes this increased demand will accelerate the roll-out of land-based delivery drones for food and medicines to improve their availability and reduce the costs of these deliveries.
About Guident
Guident commercializes new technology to enhance the safety, efficiency and utility of autonomous vehicles and ground-based drones using its proprietary IP & software apps for remote monitoring and control. To learn more please visit www.guident.co.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor is an offer to invest and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Guidient that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Guident’s management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Guident may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Guident neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments, which differ from those anticipated.
Harald Braun, Chairman
Guident Ltd
+1 561-245-1306
