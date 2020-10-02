PSC Commission Conference/Hearing Set for Tuesday, October 6

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a Commission Conference on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. As Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the PSC must limit on-site public participation at the Conference; therefore, no member of the public may attend in person. Items scheduled for consideration can be found here. Any interested person wanting to participate by telephone on any item should contact the PSC’s Office of General Counsel at 850-413-6199. Following the Commission Conference, the PSC will hold a hearing to consider a settlement agreement for Florida Power & Light Company (FPL)/Gulf Power Company (Gulf) with the Office of Public Counsel and Walmart related to the storm protection plan cost recovery clause. The Commission Conference will be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and is available on the PSC’s website. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.