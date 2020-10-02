Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI, Negligent Operation Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B303250
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Grimes/ Trooper Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 10/01/2020 at 2257 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Shaftsbury
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 18.4
WEATHER: Clear and cool
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Ty Goodrich
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Camry
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Broken ribs, punctured lung, head trauma.
HOSPITAL: SVMC/ Albany Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a one car rollover motor vehicle crash on US Route 7 in the Town of Shaftsbury. Investigation revealed that operator #1 (Goodrich) was travelling southbound when his vehicle left the west side of the roadway. Goodrich's vehicle then struck an embankment before going airborne for a considerable distance. Goodrich's vehicle then travelled back across both lanes of travel and off the east side of the roadway before rolling over.
During the investigation signs of impairment were observed and a DUI investigation was conducted at the hospital. Goodrich was later issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 12/28/2020 for the above offenses.
Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Bennington Police Department, Bennington Rescue Squad, Shaftsbury Fire Department and Walt's Towing Service.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2020 at 0815 hours.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
