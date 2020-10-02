Shaftsbury Barracks/ DUI, Negligent Operation Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B303250

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Grimes/ Trooper Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 10/01/2020 at 2257 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Shaftsbury

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 18.4

WEATHER: Clear and cool

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ty Goodrich

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Broken ribs, punctured lung, head trauma.

HOSPITAL: SVMC/ Albany Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a one car rollover motor vehicle crash on US Route 7 in the Town of Shaftsbury. Investigation revealed that operator #1 (Goodrich) was travelling southbound when his vehicle left the west side of the roadway. Goodrich's vehicle then struck an embankment before going airborne for a considerable distance. Goodrich's vehicle then travelled back across both lanes of travel and off the east side of the roadway before rolling over.

During the investigation signs of impairment were observed and a DUI investigation was conducted at the hospital. Goodrich was later issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 12/28/2020 for the above offenses.

Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the Bennington Police Department, Bennington Rescue Squad, Shaftsbury Fire Department and Walt's Towing Service.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/28/2020 at 0815 hours.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

