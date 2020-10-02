St Johnsbury / Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A405095

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/1/20 10:35

INCIDENT LOCATION: 7 Water Street Wells River VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Kyle Cabey

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the morning of 10/1/20 State Police received a call of a

domestic disturbance taking place at 7 Water Street in the town of Wells River,

Vermont. Investigation revealed that Cabey(32) had assaulted a household member,

he was arrested and processed. He was issued conditions of release by the Orange

County Court and ordered to come to court on 10/2/20 at 12:30 pm to be

arraigned.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/2/20 12:30

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brennan

VSP Bradford

1594 Waits River Road

Bradford, VT 05033