St Johnsbury / Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A405095
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/1/20 10:35
INCIDENT LOCATION: 7 Water Street Wells River VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Kyle Cabey
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the morning of 10/1/20 State Police received a call of a
domestic disturbance taking place at 7 Water Street in the town of Wells River,
Vermont. Investigation revealed that Cabey(32) had assaulted a household member,
he was arrested and processed. He was issued conditions of release by the Orange
County Court and ordered to come to court on 10/2/20 at 12:30 pm to be
arraigned.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/2/20 12:30
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brennan
VSP Bradford
1594 Waits River Road
Bradford, VT 05033