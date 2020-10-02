TxDOT Seeks Input on Loop 360 at Courtyard Drive/RM 2222 Project
The Texas Department of Transportation, with support from the city of Austin, will host a virtual public hearing on Oct. 6, 2020, to gather input on the Loop 360 at Courtyard Drive/RM 2222 project. The project is part of the Loop 360 Program, which aims to improve safety and mobility along Loop 360.
Proposed improvements include:
- Replacing the existing traffic signals on Loop 360 at Courtyard Drive with an underpass
- Constructing a diverging diamond intersection (DDI) at RM 2222
- Improving bicycle and pedestrian accommodations
The virtual public hearing will launch on Loop360Project.com beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. The hearing will include a pre-recorded video presentation explaining the proposed improvements. Additional project-related materials will also be available.
An in-person option will be available by appointment only on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the TxDOT Austin District office, 7901 North I-35, Austin, TX 78753. Individuals wishing to attend the in-person option may call 512-832-7192 to make an appointment. In recognition of COVID-19, enhanced safety measures will be in place, including a requirement to wear a face mask and follow social distancing practices.
Members of the public may also call 512-832-7192 during regular office hours or email CWotip-c@txdot.gov to ask questions about the project or access project materials.
The public may submit comments on the recommended improvements using any of the following methods:
Comments must be received by Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, to be included in the official record for this public hearing.