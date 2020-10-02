TxDOT Seeks Input on Loop 360 at Courtyard Drive/RM 2222 Project

The Texas Department of Transportation, with support from the city of Austin, will host a virtual public hearing on Oct. 6, 2020, to gather input on the Loop 360 at Courtyard Drive/RM 2222 project. The project is part of the Loop 360 Program, which aims to improve safety and mobility along Loop 360.

Proposed improvements include:

Replacing the existing traffic signals on Loop 360 at Courtyard Drive with an underpass

Constructing a diverging diamond intersection (DDI) at RM 2222

Improving bicycle and pedestrian accommodations

The virtual public hearing will launch on Loop360Project.com beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. The hearing will include a pre-recorded video presentation explaining the proposed improvements. Additional project-related materials will also be available.

An in-person option will be available by appointment only on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the TxDOT Austin District office, 7901 North I-35, Austin, TX 78753. Individuals wishing to attend the in-person option may call 512-832-7192 to make an appointment. In recognition of COVID-19, enhanced safety measures will be in place, including a requirement to wear a face mask and follow social distancing practices.

Members of the public may also call 512-832-7192 during regular office hours or email CWotip-c@txdot.gov to ask questions about the project or access project materials.

The public may submit comments on the recommended improvements using any of the following methods:

Comments must be received by Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, to be included in the official record for this public hearing.