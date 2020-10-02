COMMISSIONER MILLER ANNOUNCES FARM TO SCHOOL MONTH

Today, Commissioner Sid Miller announced the Texas Department of Agriculture Farm to School Month will kick off in October 2020 to build connections between Texas farmers and ranchers and Texas students participating in federal school nutrition programs.

“This is what Farm to School Month is all about,” Commissioner Miller said. “Helping kids connect Texas agriculture to what’s right in front of them on their plate. Each year there’s more excitement around eating healthy foods grown in the Lone Star State and I look forward to a healthier future for the great state of Texas.”

Farm to School Month supports TDA’s goal of strengthening students’ understanding of Texas agriculture and good nutrition.

“Thanks to our Farm Fresh initiative, five million Texas children have access to fresh, locally grown food every day, giving them a great start to a healthy life,” Commissioner Miller said. “Spending this money with Texas farmers and ranchers boosts the economy and supports local communities. That’s what I call a ‘two-fer!’”

This year, schools participating in Farm to School Month can also access TDA resources to reinforce student pride in Texas agriculture and recognize child nutrition professionals as “Local Food Heroes.”

The contributions of Texas agricultural producers to the well-being of their communities and the state is also emphasized throughout the month. Farm to School Month provides an opportunity to reflect on the incredible dedication shown by these essential members of Texas communities before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, please visit squaremeals.org/F2SM.

