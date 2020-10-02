I-35 northbound rest area at Heath Creek re-opened after construction (Oct. 1, 2020)

FARIBAULT, Minn. — The northbound Interstate 35 Heath Creek Rest Area north of Faribault has reopened after construction was finished, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The Heath Creek Rest Area has been closed since May. Project work included:

Repaving existing parking lots and access ramps

Reconstructing sidewalks along rest area parking lots

Upgrading and expanding parking lot lighting systems

Ulland Brothers was the contractor for the $2.6 million project.

To find a rest area in Minnesota, use MnDOT’s website search tool to learn about services and access at each site: mndot.gov/restareas.

To learn more about the project and sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT’s project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/i35-heath-creek-nb. Join the southeastern Minnesota Facebook group facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast to hear about MnDOT construction projects and activities.

Crews are following guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###