Lane closures, delays on Highway 210, 371 in Brainerd/Baxter Oct. 5-16 (Oct. 1, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Motorists who travel through the Brainerd/Baxter area will encounter roadwork and delays as MnDOT smoothens and repairs segments of road surface Oct. 5-16. Motorists will encounter single-lane closures between sunrise and sunset, Monday through Saturday, on good weather days, as follows:

First, crews will pave both directions of Highway 210 between Highway 371 Baxter and 32nd Street, near Highway 25/Crow Wing County Road 3, Brainerd (work will take up to five days to complete).

Next, crews will pave both directions of Highway 371 between Highway 210 Baxter and Crow Wing County Road 49/77 north of Baxter (work will take up to six days to complete).

Expect the work area to change and move throughout the day. MnDOT asks motorists to look for flaggers and follow their directions to-and-from adjacent entrances.

Also slow down, be patient and watch for heavy equipment and workers. Seek other routes to reduce delays.

Crews will pave a thin layer of asphalt on the travel lanes, which will renew the road surface and other irregularities, such as pavement wheel ruts. When complete by Oct. 16, motorists will notice a smoother ride.

Learn more about these future Brainerd/Baxter area projects and plans, at mndot.gov/d3/projects.

Resurface and improve Business Highway 371 between Barrows and Brainerd, 2022

Improve Highway 371 access and safety between Crow Wing County Road 125/Gull Dam Road and County Road 126/Green Gables Road, north of Brainerd, 2022

Resurface and improve Highway 210 through Baxter, 2024

Reconstruct and improve Highway 210 through Brainerd, 2025-2026

For more information on construction projects in central Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d3/construct .

For real-time travel information on central Minnesota highways, visit 511mn.org or dial 5-1-1.

# # #