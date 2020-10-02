A Place At Home Sells First Corporate-Owned Location to Local Franchisee
A Place At Home - Omaha's new owners, Rick and Kris Perkins, with co-founder Dustin Distefano and Jerod Evanich.
A Place At Home - Omaha Has New Owners With Local Roots.
I can’t think of a better match for our Omaha-location than Kris and Rick... The staff loves them, we love them, it was a perfect match.”OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omaha-based A Place At Home is now 100 percent franchisee-owned.
— Dustin Distefano
The day before the 2nd Annual A Place At Home Franchise Convention, A Place At Home Franchise sold its original Omaha location to Papillion franchisees, Rick and Kris Perkins.
“I can’t think of a better match for our Omaha-location than Kris and Rick. They won our 2020 Rookie of the Year award at this year’s convention, they’ve cared about the seniors of our community for a long time, and I am completely confident in their ability to take over Omaha operations. The staff loves them, we love them, it was a perfect match,” said Dustin Distefano, CEO and Co-Founder of A Place At Home.
Rick is a former counselor and manager who spent 20 years with Child and Adult Protective Services, as well as serving as Program Coordinator for the Juvenile Assessment Center. Kris is a former 911 dispatcher and EMT, and worked in sales and deployment roles for Motorola Solutions, Inc. where she deployed public safety software across the United States. This husband-and-wife team have been running the Papillion franchise location for over a year now.
“Helping seniors age in their own homes has become a passion for us and the Omaha team has been so wonderful to work with during this transition,” Kris says.
“We understand enlisting the help of professionals to care for loved ones is a tough decision to make,” said Rick. “We want the Omaha community to know we’ll treat your family like we’d treat our own family. And we want to ease the stress of the transition to an assisted living community, when the time comes.”
The Papillion franchise office is located at 10791 S. 72nd St., Suite #104, and serves Bellevue, Offutt, Ralston, Chalco, La Vista, Council Bluffs, and Center Lake. Their new Omaha office location will be established at 9829 S 168th Ave, Suite A in 2021 with a central satellite office located at Terrace Plaza, 11414 W Center Rd. They will also serve Elkhorn, Fremont, Blair, Wahoo and Gretna as well as the Iowa communities of Council Bluffs, Crescent, and Glenwood.
To A Place At Home co-founders, Jerod Evanich and Dustin Distefano, awarding franchises to the right people is an important part of fulfilling their mission: “To be passionate professionals providing the compassionate care solutions you need, when and where you need us.”
“Reaching this major goal of ours, the sale of our original location, means we can now focus solely on the franchise side of the business and continue finding great people to make successful owners,” said Jerod Evanich, President and Co-Founder of A Place At Home.
To learn more about A Place At Home - Omaha, visit www.APlaceAtHomeOmaha.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit www.aplaceathomefranchise.com, and schedule a time to speak to the development team.
ABOUT A PLACE AT HOME
A Place At Home offers a range of senior-focused in-home care services, care coordination, and assistance in identifying and transitioning to senior living alternatives. The company also offers staffing solutions to senior communities and health offices. The company is dedicated to preserving the quality of life for seniors by giving them the support they need to stay independent and remain safe in their own home.
