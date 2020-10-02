365± Contiguous Acres of Timber, Pasture, and River Frontage set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
The property has over $100,000 of merchantable timber, 150± acres of pasture, 5,600'± of frontage on the Falling River (Roanoke River), and several dwellings and outbuilding.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of 365± contiguous acres of land offered in 3 tracts featuring timber, pasture and 5,600'± of river frontage in Campbell County, VA. The auction will be conducted on Friday, October 16 at 12 noon Eastern, on site, at 1505 Seamster Dr., Gladys, VA, according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“This property is 365± contiguous acres of land offered in 3 tracts and in its entirety (tract 1: 189.12± acres; tract 2: 105.5± acres; and tract 3: 71± acres)” said Nicholls. “This property offers a rare combination of timber, pasture and river frontage and will provide the new owners a great opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet their current or future needs.”
“The property has over $100,000 of merchantable timber, 150± acres of pasture, 5,600'± of frontage on the Falling River (Roanoke River), and several dwellings and outbuildings with electricity and water to 2 of the dwellings,” said Sid Smyth, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Auction Coordinator.
The property’s features also include farm roads throughout the property that offer access to potential homes sites and an agriculture zoning noted Smyth.
The real estate auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding. Additionally live online bidding will be available for your convenience. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Lee Smyth (919-208-9417) or Sid Smyth (434-955-0708) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
