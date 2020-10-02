365± Contiguous Acres of Timber, Pasture, and River Frontage set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Tract 1: 189.12 +/- acres

Tract 1: 189.12 +/- acres

Tract 2: 105.5 +/- acres

Tract 2: 105.5 +/- acres

Tract 3: 71 +/- acres

Tract 3: 71 +/- acres

The property has over $100,000 of merchantable timber, 150± acres of pasture, 5,600'± of frontage on the Falling River (Roanoke River), and several dwellings and outbuilding.”
— Sid Smyth
FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of 365± contiguous acres of land offered in 3 tracts featuring timber, pasture and 5,600'± of river frontage in Campbell County, VA. The auction will be conducted on Friday, October 16 at 12 noon Eastern, on site, at 1505 Seamster Dr., Gladys, VA, according to John Nicholls, president of the company.

“This property is 365± contiguous acres of land offered in 3 tracts and in its entirety (tract 1: 189.12± acres; tract 2: 105.5± acres; and tract 3: 71± acres)” said Nicholls. “This property offers a rare combination of timber, pasture and river frontage and will provide the new owners a great opportunity to own or invest in property that will meet their current or future needs.”

“The property has over $100,000 of merchantable timber, 150± acres of pasture, 5,600'± of frontage on the Falling River (Roanoke River), and several dwellings and outbuildings with electricity and water to 2 of the dwellings,” said Sid Smyth, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Auction Coordinator.

The property’s features also include farm roads throughout the property that offer access to potential homes sites and an agriculture zoning noted Smyth.

The real estate auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding. Additionally live online bidding will be available for your convenience. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.

For more information, call Lee Smyth (919-208-9417) or Sid Smyth (434-955-0708) or visit www.nichollsauction.com.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.

# # #

About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

Lee Smyth
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 919-208-9417
email us here

You just read:

365± Contiguous Acres of Timber, Pasture, and River Frontage set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Lee Smyth
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 919-208-9417
Company/Organization
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
40 Carriage Hill Lane
Fredericksburg, Virginia, 22407
United States
540 220 1130
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Web Site

More From This Author
365± Contiguous Acres of Timber, Pasture, and River Frontage set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Majestic Log Home on 45± Acres in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
72+/- Acre Essex County VA Estate at Historic “Essex Mill Pond” set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
View All Stories From This Author