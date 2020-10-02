Shaftsbury Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B303243
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 09/30/2020 at approximately 1700 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northview Drive Pownal, Vermont
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Kevin R. Hamill
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
VICTIM: Megan Chenaille
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were made aware of a verbal dispute at a residence on Northview Drive in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed Kevin Hamill had damaged property which did not belong to him during the course of the argument.
Hamill was located on 10/01/2020 and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 12/07/2020 at 0815 hours for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2020 at 0815 hours.
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421