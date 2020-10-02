Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B303243

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley                             

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                        

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 09/30/2020 at approximately 1700 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northview Drive Pownal, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Kevin R. Hamill                                                

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Megan Chenaille

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were made aware of a verbal dispute at a residence on Northview Drive in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed Kevin Hamill had damaged property which did not belong to him during the course of the argument.

 

Hamill was located on 10/01/2020 and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 12/07/2020 at 0815 hours for the above offense.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/2020 at 0815 hours.            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

