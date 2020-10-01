TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, October 1-7, 2020

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26

· From now through October 2020, The roadway will be reduced to one lane, controlled by a temporary signal, for full depth deck repairs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 Sign Installation

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-65 in both directions at MM 60-63 for sign installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Repairs of the I-65 Bridge over Wedgewood Avenue (MM 81)

· Sunday, October 4 through Thursday, October 15, 8PM-5AM, Wedgewood Avenue will be closed under the I-65 bridge Sunday-Thursday nights for two weeks for repair work. The I-65 ramps will remain open.

· Look Ahead - Friday, October 23 at 8 p.m. through Monday, October 26 at 5 a.m., TDOT contract crews will close I-65 at the Wedgewood Avenue bridge.

o Northbound traffic will be routed on I-440 to I-40/I-24 (downtown interstate loop).

o Southbound traffic will be routed on I-40/I-24 (downtown interstate loop) to I-440.

o Local traffic will be able to access I-65 via the Wedgewood on-ramps.

o Maps and more information: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/news/2020/9/28/i-65-closure-for-wedgewood-ave--bridge-repair.html

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Attenuator Repair on I-24/I-40

· Thursday, October 1, 11:30PM-5AM, Exit 211 on I-40WB/I-24WB will be closed in order to replace an attenuator (Exit 211 goes to I-24WB/I-65NB via the Silliman Evans bridge to Nissan Stadium/East Loop). This work is weather dependent.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM excluding Friday and Saturday, There will be lane closures and rolling roadblocks on I-24 in both directions at MM 60 for bridge construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) to I-65, including bridge expansion

· Nightly, 9PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions between MM 40-44 for construction operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Installation of sign structure on I-24 Eastbound at Exit 56

· Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions at MM 55 for project cleanup.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Reference Marker Replacement on I-24

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions between MM 40-49 for reference marker installation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Sign Replacement on I-40

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 in both directions at MM 215-216 for sign replacement operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, The installation of signals on US 31A (SR 11) from Edmondson Pike (LM 6.85) to Paragon Mills Road (LM 7.40)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on Nolensville Road at Edmondson Pike for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 431 (SR 106/Hillsboro Pike/21st Ave/Broadway) from Harding Place to US 70 (SR 1/West End)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will a lane closure on SR 106 between Harding Place and SR 1 for milling and curb work.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 between MM 55-80 for construction activities.

DICKSON and WILSON COUNTY – I-40 Sign Installation

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures in both directions on I-40 at MM 177 and 236 for sign installation.

DICKSON, WILLIAMSON, and RUTHERFORD COUNTY – I-840 Sign Installation

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures at MM 1.6, 31.8, 50, and 73 for guardrail installation for new overhead signs.

GILES and MARSHALL COUNTY, I-65 Resurfacing from MM 13-22

· Nightly 6PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 between MM 13-22 for resurfacing work.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 374 from the bridge over US 79 (SR 13) (LM 5.27) to the bridge over US 41A (SR 12) (LM 11.70)

· Nightly, 10PM-5AM, There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.

· Friday, October 2 at 8PM through Monday, October 5 at 5AM, SR 374 will be reduced to one lane in each direction for bridge repairs.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)

· Nightly, 12AM-11AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Resurfacing I-24 in Robertson County (MM 17-25)

· Nightly, 9PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures for striping, shoulder stone, and rumble strip operations.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 49 from east of SR 257 (L.M. 6.00) to SR 25 (L.M. 16.78)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, The construction of a sidewalk on SR 10 from Dejarnette Lane to Fairfax Drive

· Daily, 8AM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure in both directions to install sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times.

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures at DeJarnete Lane for curb ramp island construction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Sign Replacement on I-24

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM There will be alternating lane closures between MM 55-68 in both directions at various locations for pouring sign footings.

SMITH COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-40 from MM 263-268

· Nightly, 7PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closure on I-40 in both directions for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY, Resurfacing SR 6 from the Davidson Co line to Cranwell Dr

· Nightly, 7PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 6 for resurfacing operations.

SUMNER COUNTY, Resurfacing SR 25 from Kraft Street to the Trousdale Co line

· Daily, 8:30AM-3:30PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25 for resurfacing operations.

SUMNER COUNTY, Safety improvements on SR 109 and SR 25

· Daily, 8:30AM-3:30PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 109 at SR 25 for safety improvements.

TROUSDALE COUNTY, SR 10 Resurfacing between MM 6-14

· Daily, 7AM-5PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 10 for resurfacing operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing of I-840 from the bridge over the Harpeth River (LM 33.05) to the Rutherford Co line (LM 39.19)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-840 in both directions for staging equipment and materials, and saw cutting pavement at bridge ends.

· Friday, October 2 at 8PM through Monday, October 5 at 5AM, There will be a continuous left lane closure on I-840 in both directions at the bridges over SR 11 for bridge approach repair (MM 41-42).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road

· Daily, 8:30AM-3PM and Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for resurfacing work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, The installation of signals on SR 252 at the CSXT Railroad underpasses

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for Wilson Pike at both CSX Railroad underpasses for working on the foundations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities.

WILSON COUNTY, Bridge Repair on I-40 over Spring Creek (MM 241)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 in both directions at MM 241 to set barrier rail.

WILSON COUNTY, I-40 Sign Installation

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures between MM 227-230 in both directions for pouring sign footings.

WILSON COUNTY, I-40 Widening from SR 109 to I-840

· Daily, 12PM-2PM, There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations.

WILSON COUNTY, Reconstruction of SR 109 from US 70 to the Cumberland River

· Monday, October 5 through Monday, October 19, Creighton Lane will be closed at SR 109 for reconstruction. SR 109 access will be available via Woods Ferry Road to Tyree Access Road.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridges on U.S. 231 (S.R. 10) over Spring Creek (L.M. 19.48).

· From now through November 2020, US 231 (SR 10) will be down to one 11' lane in each direction for bridge work.

WILSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 26 between LM 3-5.25

· Nightly, 7AM-5PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 26 for resurfacing operations.

>>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

· Tuesday, October 6, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 at MM 203-202 for milling and paving.

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures on SR 155 at MM 28 for Nashville Gas work.

· Monday, October 5, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on Old Hickory Blvd (SR 254) from East Park Dr to Woodward Hills Place for drainage repairs.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY

· Thursday, October 1, 6PM-2AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 westbound at MM 140 for pothole patching.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

· Sunday, October 4, 6AM-8AM, There will be rolling roadblocks on I-24 at MM 76 (Medical Center Parkway) for United Communications work.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.