Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,076 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,494 in the last 365 days.

Bridge Deck Sealing in the Sioux Falls Area

For Immediate Release: Thursday, October 1, 2020 Contact: Greg Aalberg, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says bridge deck sealing will take place at the following locations starting Monday, Oct. 5. 

  • I-29, Exit 1 Dakota Dunes Blvd.
  • Highway 50 in Vermillion
  • Highway 18, Exit 62
  • I-229, Exit 7 Rice Street
  • I-229 over the Big Sioux River at mile marker 7.5
  • Highway 48 over the Big Sioux River. 

Traffic will be maintained through each location using lane closures. Each location is expected to take one to two days to complete. 

CLC Metro, LLC is the prime contractor on this $78,677 project and has an April 1, 2021 overall completion date. 

For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.

 

 

- 30 -

You just read:

Bridge Deck Sealing in the Sioux Falls Area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.