NDOT Completes Drainage Improvements on U.S. 95/State Route 359 Near Hawthorne

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation has substantially completed a project to enhance more than 40 roadway drainage pipes on U.S. 95 and State Route 359 near Hawthorne.

Since July, drivers have seen periodic lane and roadway shoulder closures on U.S. 95 north of Luning and State Route 359 (Pole Line Road) southwest of Hawthorne. The lane closures are now substantially complete, with only two days of roadway shoulder work to occur in early October for roadway signage work.

Twenty-one new or replacement drainage pipes were installed, with the new pipes being larger in size for more efficient roadway drainage. In addition, 20 other pipes were also reinforced with a flexible pipe liner which, when hardened, creates a durable pipe able to last decades. The reinforcing pipe liners are often more cost-effective and less disruptive than traditional "dig and replace" pipe repair methods.

The approximately $4 million project by contractor Q&D Construction, Inc. is part of NDOT’s program of renovating and replacing older culverts and bridges to help ensure the safety of the motoring public.

State road updates are available at nevadadot.com or by calling (775) 888-7000.