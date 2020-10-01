Rockin 247 Radio Plays Rockabilly, Rock'n'Roll and Other 50's Music Styles to the World 24 Hours / 7 Days a week
Only 2 months old it has fans worldwide with DJ's from around the world.
Online radio seems to be the way of the future now. There are so many ways to listen and we have made it as easy as possible.”CALIFORNIA, USA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rockin 247 Radio is now 2 months old and the reaction has been unbelievable. Owner Tom Ingram says "I knew that there was a need for this radio station but am blown away by the massive response to it". Rockin 247 Radio has DJ's from around the world who pay 1950's Rock 'n' Roll, Rockabilly, Rhythm 'n' Blues, Doo wop and more performed by the original acts right through to the acts on todays scene. Worldwide there is a massive scene for this music that goes totally ignored by the general music business. There are bands and DJ's all over the world playing this music. Many countries have weekend music festivals as well as regular clubs. Tom Ingram himself runs the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, the largest in the world. " When we had to cancel Viva Las Vegas because of the coronavirus, it gave me the time to set up Rockin 247 Radio, something that I had wanted to do for a long time". Tom started in radio in about 1982 on pirate radio stations in London and has come a long way since.
— Tom Ingram
Rockin 247 Radio is an online radio station which can be heard on the website www.rockin247radio.com as well as on Alexa devices, various radio streaming devices and as of this week, via it's own smartphone apps for Android and iPhone devices. "Online radio seems to be the way of the future now. There are so many ways to listen and we have made it as easy as possible. Having the 2 apps go live has been a major boost for us".
Tom has funded the start of Rockin 247 Radio himself but quickly started receiving donations from fans of the station which has put it into the position of the radio station being close to breaking even. "Once all the events start up again and bring us their advertising we should be making a profit. Advertising for rockabilly festivals will be our main source of income". Not that Tom really cares about making a profit. He adds " All of the people working on Rockin 247 Radio are doing it for the fun of it. No one gets paid. We are all into the scene and want to see it thrive."
It looks as if they have got it right.
