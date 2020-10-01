DULUTH, Minn. — Motorists should be aware of lane closures at 40th Avenue West in Duluth on Tuesday, October 6. On both northbound and southbound I-35, the right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.
###
You just read:
I-35 Lane Closures at 40th Avenue West in Duluth October 6 (Oct. 1, 2020)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.