Lane closures on Highway 75 in Wheaton start Monday (Oct. 1, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Starting Monday, Oct. 5, motorists will encounter lane closures on Highway 75 in Wheaton, as resurfacing takes place north of Fifth Avenue. Flaggers will control traffic between County Road 14 and Fifth Avenue, and the work is expected to be completed by Friday, Oct. 9.

Highway 75 north of Wheaton remains closed while crews replace the bridge over the Mustinka River. Thru-traffic continues to be detoured to County Road 10, County Road 9, Trail Street North and Highway 27. Weather permitting, the road and bridge are expected to reopen the week of Oct. 12.

For more information about the project, visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy75mustinka. The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges travelers to always drive with caution, and reminds them to never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

