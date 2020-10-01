Temporary detour of Hwy 29 north of Glenwood starts Tuesday for railroad repairs (Oct. 1, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Motorists will encounter a temporary detour and closure of Highway 29 north of Glenwood on Tuesday, Oct. 6, for railroad repairs. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 55 and County Road 28.

The work is expected to take approximately one day to complete, weather permitting.

MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

