New Highway 71 bridge open in Long Prairie (Oct. 1, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Transportation is excited to announce the new Highway 71 bridge over the Long Prairie River in Todd County is now open to all travelers.

The bridge project began on May 18 and did require a detour in northwest Long Prairie.  The project did take a few weeks longer than anticipated to complete due to bridge material delays.

MnDOT thanks the community of Long Prairie for their patience during this extended Highway 71 closure.

The $1.9 million project provides a new, sustainable bridge structure to last over 60 years, improves overall drainage and provides one-mile of smoother road surface.

Also, pedestrians can use the new sidewalk along the eastside of Highway 71 that connects the current walk at Highway 27/First Avenue NE to the north end of the bridge. The walk over the bridge ensures it is ‘trail ready’ for any future City of Long Prairie plans.

For more information on projects in central Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTcentral.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

