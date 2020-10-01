For immediate release: October 1, 2020 (20-188)

Yakima County nurse suspended on allegations of violent assault and multiple felonies

OLYMPIA – The Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission immediately suspended the license of Yakima County registered nurse Blaine Gutheridge (RN.60823407) pending further legal action.

Gutheridge was criminally charged with multiple felony counts in Yakima County Superior Court. Charges allege Gutheridge violently assaulted a former intimate partner, stole money and personal property from that person. Charges also allege Gutheridge administered a controlled substance to his former partner without her knowledge or consent. Gutheridge was employed as a registered nurse during this time. Additional allegations involve Gutheridge taking controlled substances, prescription drugs, and medical supplies from his employer without authorization.

Gutheridge cannot practice as a registered nurse in Washington until the department of health’s charges are resolved. He has 20 days to contest the charges and the suspension and request a hearing. The legal documents on this case are available online by clicking Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website ; copies can also be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission protects public health and safety in Washington by regulation of nursing practice. The commission establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency, education, and discipline.

