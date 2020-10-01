Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Highway 50 Reconstruction Traffic Change

For Immediate Release:  Friday, September 29, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-7179

 

VERMILLION, S.D. – Starting Monday, Oct. 5, the South Dakota Department of Transportation will begin work on the remaining portion of Highway 50 in Vermillion.  

The contractor will be rerouting traffic at the west end of the project in order to complete this work. 

Westbound traffic will be routed through town on Highway 50 and Cherry Street until the mainline and ramp reconstruction is complete, which is expected to be about six weeks. 

The DOT and the contractor would like to thank the traveling public and the local landowners for their cooperation with the project and attention to the signs, workers, and heavy construction equipment during the construction this summer and fall. 

The prime contractor is Reede Construction, Inc. of Aberdeen. 

The overall completion date for this project is June 5, 2021, with most of the work scheduled to be completed by Nov. 20, 2020. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

- 30 -

