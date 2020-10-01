State Declares October as Maryland Apple Month

October 1, 2020

Celebrate by supporting local orchards and apple growers

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan has declared October as Maryland Apple Month to encourage Marylanders to support local apple growers and the state’s agriculture industry. Citizens can participate in Maryland Apple Month by purchasing locally-grown apples directly from a farm stand or farmers market and by visiting a Maryland orchard.

“Maryland orchardists provide high-quality, tasty fresh apples for the citizens of this great state, the Chesapeake Bay region and internationally,” said Governor Hogan. “Apples are a terrific source of nutrition and an important part of a healthy diet. I encourage all Marylanders to join me in celebrating Maryland Apple Month.”

October is peak apple season in Maryland and orchardists around the state are growing more than 20 different apple varieties, including: Fuji, Gala, Granny Smith, Honey Crisp, Pink Ladies, Red Delicious, and Golden Delicious. More information on Maryland apple varieties and where to find them is available in the Maryland Apple Promotion Board’s brochure.

Maryland is home to 205 farms that grow apples. Many orchards offer pick-your-own apples along with other fall agritourism activities. Pick-your-own operations are a great family-friendly experience that allow guests to learn what life on the farm is really like and to meet the hardworking farmers that grow their food. To find local orchards that offer pick-your-own apples, visit Maryland’s Best website.

“Apples are a valuable crop in Maryland and apple growers are an important part of our agriculture industry,” said Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder. “Consumption of Maryland apples increases profits for growers, helps support rural economies, and provides fresh, nutritious fruit at a reasonable cost. I encourage all Marylanders to take advantage of the local, in-season apple varieties this fall.”

Find a local orchard offering pick-your-own apples or a nearby farmers market or farm stand selling local apples by visiting marylandsbest.net. For delicious apple recipes, visit the Maryland Apple Promotion Board’s website. Make sure to tag your Maryland apple-related social media posts with #MarylandAppleMonth throughout October.

As the state continues its Maryland Strong: Road Recovery plan, orchards and other pick-your-own operations are open with safety guidelines in place. More information on these guidelines is available on the department’s website.

For more information on Maryland Apple Month, contact Maryland’s Best at marylands.best@maryland.gov or 410-841-5770.

# # #

