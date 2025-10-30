Maryland Ag Commission to meet on November 12

November 12, 2025 Farm Profitability and Sustainability Committee 10:15 am – 11:15 am Legislative Affairs Committee 11:30 am – 12:30 pm Committee on Agricultural Literacy and Education (CALE), 12:45 pm – 1:45 pm Value Added Agriculture Committee 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm Committee on Watershed Strategies 3:15 pm – 4:15 pm Committee on Young Farmers 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.