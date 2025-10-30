Submit Release
Maryland Ag Commission to meet on November 12

November 12, 2025

Farm Profitability and Sustainability Committee 10:15 am – 11:15 am

Legislative Affairs Committee 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

 

Committee on Agricultural Literacy and Education (CALE), 12:45 pm – 1:45 pm

 

Value Added Agriculture Committee 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm

 

Committee on Watershed Strategies 3:15 pm – 4:15 pm

 

Committee on Young Farmers 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

