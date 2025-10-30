Maryland Department of Agriculture and Maryland Market Money Offering Enhanced Benefits for Families and Farmers During Federal Shutdown

October 30, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (October 30, 2025) – In response to Thursday’s State of Emergency Declaration by Governor Wes Moore to address the economic impacts of the federal government shutdown and help deliver resources to support Marylanders’ who rely on SNAP benefits, the Maryland Department of Agriculture is implementing an emergency initiative to help Maryland families and farmers weather this period of uncertainty. The Maryland Market Monday Bridge Benefit is a short-term enhancement to the department’s existing Maryland Market Money program, which provides matching funds for purchases made with federal nutrition benefits at farmers markets, farm stands, and community-supported agriculture (CSA) programs statewide.

Through this temporary measure, SNAP customers who experience declined or unavailable transactions at participating markets will receive $20 in Maryland Market Money tokens per household per market day to purchase SNAP eligible food directly from local farmers and producers.

“Maryland is committed to ensuring that no family goes hungry, especially during times of federal disruption,” said Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “The MMM Bridge Benefit builds on the success of Maryland Market Money by using its existing statewide infrastructure to bridge the gap for families facing food insecurity, while ensuring that Maryland farmers continue to earn income through direct sales.”

The MMM Bridge Benefit program will operate through more than 50 participating Maryland Market Money Food Access Points, which collectively serve over 700 Maryland farmers and food producers. This response will help maintain continuity of food access and support the state’s local food economy at a time when both are critically needed.

How It Works:

When a SNAP transaction is declined due to “no funds available” or “transaction declined,” market staff may issue $20 in MMM tokens per household per day.

Tokens may be redeemed for SNAP-eligible food items at participating vendors.

Regular MMM matching benefits will continue to operate as usual for approved SNAP, FMNP, and WIC transactions.

This temporary intervention ensures that farmers markets and farm stands remain a reliable source of nutritious, locally grown food for Marylanders, and that producers continue to be compensated fairly for their goods.

The MMM Bridge Benefit represents MDA’s ongoing commitment to strengthening food system resilience and addressing food insecurity across the state. While the enhancement is a temporary measure, it reflects Maryland’s broader goal to ensure all residents have access to healthy, local food, in every community and under every circumstance.

For more information on the Maryland Money Market Program, please visit https://www.marylandmarketmoney.org/ or contact Food Access Programs Manager Cristina Berthelot at cristina.berthelot@maryland.gov.

