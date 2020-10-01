Reintroduction of Bill S-216 Assisted Human Reproduction

Yesterday, due to the results of Covid19, the Bill on the Assisted Human Reproduction Act had to be reintroduced in the Senate.

COBOURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year some exciting things were happening for Canadian Fertility Consultants, and our advocacy group Fertility Advisors. On February 20th, 2020, Hon. Lucie Moncion introduced Bill S-216: An Act to amend the Assisted Human Reproduction Act.March 12th, 2020 we stood alongside lawyers, doctors, senators, counsellors and surrogates in Ottawa, giving testimony in the Senate, meeting with the Health Ministers office, as well as watching Senator Moncion take the Decriminalization Bill “, we’ve been advocating/supporting, to second reading.Yesterday we were informed that due to the results of Covid19 and because of the prorogation of Parliament, the Bill on the Assisted Human Reproduction Act had to be reintroduced in the Senate. Senator Moncion proceeded with the first reading of Bill S-216 yesterday. We are so excited to hear this and cannot wait for updates on the progress!Surrogacy and egg donation in Canada are legal, but providing compensation is prohibited under the Assisted Human Reproduction Act (AHRA). Canadian surrogates or gamete donors can, however, be reimbursed for out-of-pocket expenses they incur as a result of the pregnancy or donation—this is known as altruistic. For more information on Fertility Advisors or Canadian Fertility Consultants, and the services that they provide please reach out through their website, www.fertilityadvisors.ca or www.fertilityconsultants.ca