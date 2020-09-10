Sacred Surrogacy and Canadian Fertility Consultants Partner for Virtual Surrogacy Retreats

This year Sacred Surrogacy announces that due to Covid19, they will be shifting from in person, to providing Virtual Retreats for Surrogates.

CANADA, September 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year Sacred Surrogacy announces that due to Covid19, they will be shifting from in person, to providing Virtual Retreats for Surrogates working with Canadian Fertility Consulting. Sacred Surrogacy has been hosting in person Retreats throughout Canada, the US, and the Uk since 2015, and while CEO and founder of Sacred Surrogacy Leia Swanberg is disappointed that meeting in person isn’t possible, she is excited that this virtual option is possibleOur retreats for surrogates have become an integral part of the Sacred Surrogacy Movement, and we are so blessed to have the opportunity to share them with you. Sacred Surrogacy hosts over 200 women each year for weekend retreats, at no cost to participants. These retreats are offered for surrogates with Canadian Fertility Consulting. At these retreats, the participants have the opportunity to attend classes on various topics, including: creating a sacred space, green cleaning products, comfort measures during pregnancies, and creating a vision journal.This time is a beautiful bonding time for surrogates, allowing them to learn from experienced surrogates, creating friendships, and mentorship opportunities. Over the weekend, it is an amazing celebration of pregnancy and birth that we enjoy sharing with the surrogates. The highlight of the weekend for Sacred Surrogacy staff always is having the opportunity to celebrate each participant with a special honouring ceremony. For further information on the Sacred Sisterhood check out this BBC Documentary This year's retreat hosted October 17th, 2020 has been opened to Surrogates within Canadian Fertility Consultants as well as those with other agencies. The online registration is here . Please reach out for details and pricing, any additional questions can be directed to Founder Leia Swanberg.Registration is required 14 days prior to the event, to ensure participants can receive their retreat boxes ahead of time. For more information on Sacred Surrogacy, and the services that they provide to surrogates, or to simply learn more about the process, please reach out through their website, www.fertilityconsultants.ca or www.sacredsurrogacy.com