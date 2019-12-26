Canadian Fertility Consulting thanks its partners for continued success in 2019

CFC is grateful for the continued support of our ESet model. 2020 will be a fantastic year with even more Fertility partners coming on board.

CANADA, December 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian Fertility Consulting wants to thank all of it's Industry partners on the continued success of its Eset (elective single embryo transfer) program. This year we have been a leader in lowering the Multiple Birth rate in Canada, with only 2% of the over 300 Surrogate pregnancies we supported, being pregnant with a multiple pregnancy. It has been so amazing to see the Industry get on board, and to turn sceptical Dr's into believers of this important model of care."As a supporter of Women's reproductive rights, and the health of Surrogates, it has always been important to me that women's health, as well as the babies health is paramount. and truly the only way to ensure that is to follow guidelines and best practices, such as Eset", says Leia Swanberg, Founder of CFC.When CFC went to the Canadian physicians they were working with in 2017 with this new model, based on the ASRM(American Society of Reproductive Medicine) guidelines, they were met with some resistance, as it had become the standard to transfer two embryos. Two embryos were seen to increase the chances of achieving a successful pregnancy, even while knowing that a multiple pregnancy wasn't as safe for the Surrogate or babies she was carrying.Over the last two years these same physicians have come around, and CFC has actually seen an equivalent success rate among their Surrogate patients. Founder Leia Swanberg, is so proud of this program, and is so grateful that the Fertility Industry has supported her efforts, and that it has now simply become a standard practice.If you are interested in learning more about Surrogacy , as either an Intended parent, or Gestational Carrier, please check out our website at www.fertilityconsultants.ca . Surrogacy is such an amazing way to build your family, as well as way to participate in an absolute miracle, as a Surrogate, and CFC looks forward to supporting even more families in 2020.



