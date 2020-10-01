I-90 traffic returns to eastbound lanes, ramp detours lifted Oct. 1 between Austin, Albert Lea (Sept. 30, 2020)

AUSTIN, Minn. — Traffic on Interstate 90 between Albert Lea and Austin will begin Oct. 1 using the eastbound lanes again and ramp detours will be removed, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Motorists had been traveling in single lanes in each direction in the westbound lanes while crews paved the eastbound lanes with concrete. Ramp detours at Freeborn County Road 46 and Hwy 105 have been lifted, too.ac

Construction crews will continue to be on site for a few more weeks and motorists should be alert to work zone speed limits. Motorists will be traveling in single lanes in the westbound and eastbound lanes to allow for work that’s taking place in the median.

The project includes resurfacing eastbound I-90 from Freeborn County Road 46, east of Albert Lea, to Hwy 105 in Austin. Culvert work also has occurred.

Croell, Inc., of New Hampton, Iowa, is the prime contractor for the $14.5 million project.

Motorists can find more information on the plans and sign up for email updates at the MnDOT project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/d6/projects/i90-repaving-austin or join MnDOT’s SE Minnesota Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

Crews are following guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

