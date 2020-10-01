Palm Beach County District 7 Commissioner Mack Bernard is on The Ballot for Re-Election in November
Mack Will Work To Protect Our Community During the Pandemic, Support Small Businesses, Fight Racial Injustices, and Improve Law Enforcement-Community Relations.
I’ve always been passionate about our community and dedicated to serving the hardworking people who call it home”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard is on the ballot for the upcoming General Election on November 3, 2020.
— Mack Bernard
As Chair of the Florida Association of Counties COVID-19 Ad Hoc Committee, Mack has taken the lead on addressing community needs during the coronavirus pandemic. He is on the front lines providing leadership, support, and resources to residents who need it most. Mack is also focused on ensuring small businesses get the assistance they need with CARES funding. He understands that supporting our local workforce will help residents stay employed and ensure our economy thrives.
“I’ve always been passionate about our community and dedicated to serving the hardworking people who call it home,” said Bernard. “Since being elected County Commissioner, I’m proud of our progress to make local government more inclusive and responsive to the needs of its people; but we must keep putting our community first. I’m running for a second term, because I remain laser-focused on ensuring the road to opportunity runs through every neighborhood and small business corridor in Palm Beach County.”
Bernard is the immediate past Mayor on the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners; Chair of Palm Beach County Homeless Advisory Board; and Chair of the Finance, Tax & Administration (FTA) Policy Committee Florida Association of Counties.
For nearly a decade, Bernard has committed himself to working for the public. He has most recently graduated from the Leadership Florida Cornerstone Class 38 and has received numerous honors, such as the NHAEON Leadership Award, Vanguard Award from Mosaic Group, Public Official of the Year by Legacy Miami, Trailblazer for My Teacher My Hero, HECA Appreciation Award, and the NHAEON Community Champion Award.
In November 2016, Bernard was elected to the Palm Beach County Commission, District 7. Bernard ran for County Commission in order to put his experience to work for the community of Palm Beach County. He has committed himself to working hard with the community to increase affordable housing options, improve public safety, and create jobs.
Notably, Bernard was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2009 where he served on numerous committees and passed bills that created jobs, protected women and children, and supported public education. In the Legislature, Bernard served as the President of the Palm Beach County Caucus of Black Elected Officials and was recognized for his work advocating for Florida’s small businesses.
Bernard has lived in Palm Beach County for over 30 years. He is a product of Palm Beach County's public school system, where he was a member of the JROTC and a high-school championship wrestler. He worked hard while attending college, graduating with honors from Florida State University; earning a Bachelors in Political Science and Criminal Justice, and also graduating with honors from the University of Florida's Levin College of Law. Bernard and his wife Shawn are raising their three daughters here and are very proud to be part of the Palm Beach County Family. As a real estate and tax attorney, Bernard works to help others achieve the American Dream. Bernard has put his life's work into giving back to our community and serving this great county.
