ICYMI: Last Night’s Debate Performances — A Rundown
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WASHINGTON, DC: Yesterday, the DC Board of Elections and Office of Campaign Finance held their second of three debates for at-large council candidates. Will Merrifield, Ed Lazere, Marcus Goodwin, Christina Henderson, Mónica Palacio, Vincent Orange, and Dr. Michelangelo Scruggs participated.
“I’m happy to have been given the opportunity to lay out my plans for the future of DC in the debate last night. I’ve been a frontline fighter for human rights my entire career, and I know my plans for social housing, fair and quality education, living-wage jobs, and accessible local healthcare are not only what DC residents want, but what we so desperately need,” said Will Merrifield. “I’d like to thank moderator Fenit Nirappil and my fellow candidates for engaging in a lively and informative debate, and I ask the voters for their support heading toward November 3rd.”
Read Will’s debate highlights on Twitter.
On the other side of the coin, the Merrifield campaign had this to say about other candidates:
“Will was asked last night what differentiates his campaign from the Lazere campaign. The biggest difference is their housing platforms. While Mr. Lazere has in the last few weeks begun to espouse tepid support for the concept of social housing as a potential way to solve the affordable housing crisis, Will has been advocating for a concrete social housing policy framework from day one,” said Jacqueline Hixson, campaign manager. “You just have to look at their websites and their on-the-record statements.
“On the note of housing, Mr. Marcus Goodwin as a developer himself is in the pockets of his well-connected real estate colleagues, even though last night he denied their influence. Over $55,000 of his political contributions have come from corporations, businesses, or individuals associated with real estate.
“We’ve seen this story before with Mayor Muriel Bowser and the debacle with Sanford Capital, a company Will helped run out of DC after their properties were exposed as exploiting tenants and forcing people to live in squalor.
“We have to look at track records and plans, and stop listening to lip-service and alternative facts.”
Jacqueline Hixson
