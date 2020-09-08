Will Merrifield Stands Up Against The DC Charter School Alliance
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WASHINGTON, DC: Yesterday, the DC Charter School Alliance accepted questionnaires for consideration of endorsement from candidates for Council At-Large. Will Merrifield is neither seeking nor would he accept the endorsement of the DC Charter School Alliance, and submitted this questionnaire (drive.google.com/file/d/1WZIQN2dcro-O6-macRgDIeSf9-_H_4AI/view?usp=sharing) making clear the reasons for his position. Merrifield supports and is committed to reinvesting in traditional neighborhood public schools.
The Highlights:
“I believe charter schools have no place in DC’s education system. Charter schools are public funding of private schools…”
“In order to create an environment where students and families feel safe at school and in their communities, we must invest in ALL our public schools, not maintaining such focus on charter schools to the neglect of other students.”
“As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, inequities in our systems, including in education, have been exacerbated and emphasized. These problems are not new, and the current system of favoring certain schools, such as charters, over others has contributed to this unfairness.”
“I do not believe charter schools should exist, and imposing a moratorium on new charter schools would be the first step toward phasing them out.”
The Facts:
DC charter schools claim to be above the political fray, but receive money ($4.2 million in FY 2019) from private donors -- which is neither transparent nor accountable to students and parents.
DC charter schools are governed by the mayor and her administration, instead of including input from duly elected council members who should have a voice in how the funding they approve for charter schools should be appropriated.
For the 2018-2019 school year, DC charter schools held over $1.4 billion in net assets, 2.5 times more than DCPS at $558 million.
Sources:
dcps.dc.gov/service/school-data
dcpcsb.org/public-charter-school-data
Will Merrifield is running for D.C. Council At-Large in the November 3, 2020 election. He has been a tenant rights attorney, working with tenant associations across the District to prevent displacement and preserve truly affordable and safe housing. He believes every person deserves a safe home, a quality education, and reliable employment - and will work hard to make sure every resident can achieve success.
Jacqueline Hixson
Will Merrifield is running for D.C. Council At-Large in the November 3, 2020 election. He has been a tenant rights attorney, working with tenant associations across the District to prevent displacement and preserve truly affordable and safe housing. He believes every person deserves a safe home, a quality education, and reliable employment - and will work hard to make sure every resident can achieve success.
