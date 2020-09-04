Marcus Goodwin and Vincent Orange Support Militarized Police Over People
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday, bar and nightlife industry members hosted a candidate forum in which most candidates for DC Council At-Large participated. However, two candidates made statements that contradict the needs of the people of DC. The video of the forum can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xiqwvnka-h8&feature=youtu.be.
The question asked was, “Violent crime (including mugging and assault) is a serious concern for Bar, Restaurant and other nightlife workers. If elected, how will you address worker safety?”
Marcus Goodwin responded: “... I’m probably one of the only candidates, if not the only candidate, who does not outwardly support defunding the police...” (minute 32:27)
Vincent Orange responded: “... I believe the key is more public safety presence as well as publication that there’s more public safety presence in the industry… We need good training, we need good cameras, but we need a strong public presence.” (minute 40:18)
By contrast, Will Merrifield offered this response: “I think crime has to be dealt [with] in a public health and preventative way… It is investment in education, jobs, and affordable housing. In the short term, we need to do proactive things … [like] making sure we have the appropriate amount of officers on the street...” (minute 37:52)
With a majority of Americans and DC residents supporting defunding the police, Goodwin’s and Orange’s stances are out of touch and don’t represent the needs of our communities.
Will Merrifield is running for D.C. Council At-Large in the November 3, 2020 election. He has been a tenant rights attorney, working with tenant associations across the District to prevent displacement and preserve truly affordable and safe housing. He believes every person deserves a safe home, a quality education, and reliable employment - and will work hard to make sure every resident can achieve success.
