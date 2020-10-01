» News » 2020 » Department hosts Virtual Energy Stakeholder Kickof...

Department hosts Virtual Energy Stakeholder Kickoff Workshop

Meeting is key step in Missouri’s state energy planning process

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 1, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will hold a Virtual Energy Stakeholder Kickoff Workshop on Oct. 29 to begin the Division of Energy’s Missouri State Energy Planning (MoSEP) process. The MoSEP process will identify and address topics critical to Missouri's current and future energy needs through an ongoing series of stakeholder engagement workshops.

The online Virtual Energy Stakeholder Kickoff Workshop will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, over WebEx. A link to the meeting is available on the department’s website at dnr.mo.gov/videos/live.htm.

The department will provide an overview of recent energy-related trends in Missouri as well as host discussions of stakeholder interests. The meeting will also include an opportunity for virtual attendees to provide input on topics for consideration at future workshops.

“Strategic, long-range planning is crucial to Missouri’s success in meeting its future energy needs,” said Carol Comer, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “Input from a diverse set of energy stakeholders and the public is critically important in guiding the scope of our state energy plan.”

If you would like to attend, please RSVP to mostateenergyplan@dnr.mo.gov with contact information by Oct. 15. To participate in this meeting’s Basecamp collaboration page, please email mostateenergyplan@dnr.mo.gov.

To learn more about the Missouri State Energy Plan, visit energy.mo.gov/mo-state-energy-planning, or contact the Missouri Department of Natural Resources at 855-522-2796 or 573-751-2254.

###