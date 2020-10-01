» News » 2020 » Crowder State Park hosts fall color hikes Oct. 17 ...

Crowder State Park hosts fall color hikes Oct. 17 – 18

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, Oct. 1, 2020 – Crowder State Park invites the public to join staff at the equestrian parking lot at 12 p.m. or 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17 or Sunday, Oct. 18 for a guided 2-mile hike to the Thompson Cemetery and Thompson House. Participants will view fall foliage and interesting features along the way.

Participants can reach the equestrian parking lot from the park entrance, travel west on Highway 146 for 1.3 miles. Turn right (north) onto Northwest 52nd Avenue. Travel 2.1 miles and turn right (east) onto Dove Lane. Dove Lane makes a 90 degree turn before ending at the equestrian parking lot (0.4 mile).

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Crowder State Park is located west of Trenton off Highway 146, north of Highway 36. For more information about the event, call the park at 660-359-6473.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###