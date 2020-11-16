Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Strongly Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Minnesota and Their Family-Get Much Better Compensation

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Minnesota we recommend you call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA , USA, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Minnesota we strongly recommend you call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to get your questions about mesothelioma compensation answered. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran might exceed a million dollars-based on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos as Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss.

"In 2020 there will be fewer people diagnosed with mesothelioma-not because there are fewer people-but because the Coronavirus and mesothelioma have almost identical symptoms. There is a good chance that by the time a person with mesothelioma in Minnesota finally gets diagnosed-he was initially diagnosed with the Coronavirus. Further, because of all of the chaos in Minneapolis a lot of people with mesothelioma or even lung cancer did not want to visit their doctor if they live in the MSP metro area. If this sounds like your loved one, he is a Navy Veteran and he has confirmed mesothelioma please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he can help a person or family with mesothelioma." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Saint Cloud or anywhere in Minnesota. https://Minnesota.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota the Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: https://www.mayoclinic.org/

* Masonic Cancer Center University of Minnesota Minneapolis, Minnesota: https://www.cancer.umn.edu/

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm-they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.