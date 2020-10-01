Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hay bales need to be removed from North Dakota rights of way no later than November 1

All hay bales on North Dakota highway rights of way, must be removed by Sunday, November 1, 2020. Hay bales remaining on rights of way after November 1, will be removed as directed by the NDDOT District Engineer.

The bales need to be removed for snow management and safety reasons. North Dakota Century Code prohibits hay from being placed in the right of way except on the outer edge. Large round bales must not be placed on in-slopes or within 60 feet from the outside edge of the driving lane.

