COVID-19 Daily Update 10-1-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 1, 2020, there have been 567,801 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 16,024 total cases and 354 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Ohio County, a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, a 61-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 48-year old female from Marion County. “Every death reported is a reminder that each of us has a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sincere sympathy to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (83), Berkeley (1,049), Boone (240), Braxton (13), Brooke (114), Cabell (858), Calhoun (25), Clay (37), Doddridge (28), Fayette (634), Gilmer (48), Grant (162), Greenbrier (129), Hampshire (109), Hancock (150), Hardy (92), Harrison (402), Jackson (278), Jefferson (439), Kanawha (2,772), Lewis (38), Lincoln (179), Logan (627), Marion (292), Marshall (182), Mason (144), McDowell (90), Mercer (430), Mineral (174), Mingo (392), Monongalia (2,059), Monroe (151), Morgan (58), Nicholas (114), Ohio (375), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (59), Preston (158), Putnam (590), Raleigh (538), Randolph (259), Ritchie (13), Roane (55), Summers (56), Taylor (131), Tucker (37), Tyler (16), Upshur (91), Wayne (407), Webster (7), Wetzel (61), Wirt (12), Wood (375), Wyoming (121).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested .

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Marion, Taylor, and Wayne counties:

Boone County, October 1, 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County, October 1, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Kanawha County, October 1, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, South Charleston High School, 1 Eagle Way, South Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Kanawha County, October 1, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, George Washington High School, 1522 Tennis Club Road, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Marion County, October 1, 12:00 PM – 3:30 PM, Marion County Health Department, 300 Second Street, Fairmont, WV

Taylor County, October 1, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, October 1, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Tolsia High School, 1 Rebel Drive, Fort Gay, WV