Courage Igene Honors Pastors; Pastors Appreciation Month

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- known for his unique style of worship and outreaches to the community, Courage Igene, Senior Pastor of All Nations Churches, Worldwide has boldly called on all Christians to celebrate and honor their leaders. He added that the burden of Pastoring could be draining for some due to lack of support for the ministry vision. He further called upon the Federal Government to continue to Support the church with all forms of financial Empowerment.

He appealed to parishioners to always master the art of honoring their leaders.

He listed some practical ways every parishioner can show show honor to their leader.

1. Pray for your leader
2. Sow financial seeds in his life.
3. Sponsor a weekend getaway for him
4. Sponsor an outreach or conference event thats on his mind.
5. Make a personal decision not to speak ill or join others to speak ill against him
6. Never betray him
7. Start serving in a ministry department
8. Give him a trip to Israel
9. Ask and review with him where you can serve and help in ministry
10. Show up to all services as much as you can

Courage Igene
ALL NATIONS CHURCH
+1 214-335-2380
