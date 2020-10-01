Middlesex Barracks/DUI #1 Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS INCIDENT

CASE#: 20A304205

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Kimberly Harvey

STATION: VSP - Middlesex

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9/30/2020 at approximately 2054 hours

STREET: Calais Rd

TOWN: Marshfield, VT

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Dillion S. Franks

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Sequoia

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life threatening to passenger

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

PASSENGER: Tacoma E. Cheney

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1/ 23 VSA 1201

ACCUSED: Dillion S. Franks

AGE: 29

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash with injury. The passenger was later flown via helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries for further treatment. Throughout the course of the investigation it was determined that the operator was under the influence of alcohol. Subsequent investigation led to Mr. Franks being arrested for suspicion of DUI. The operator was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Franks was processed and released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI.

LODGED: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: October 29th, 2020 / 0930 hours

Trooper Kimberly Harvey

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191