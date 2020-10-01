Middlesex Barracks/DUI #1 Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20A304205
TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Kimberly Harvey
STATION: VSP - Middlesex
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/30/2020 at approximately 2054 hours
STREET: Calais Rd
TOWN: Marshfield, VT
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Dillion S. Franks
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Sequoia
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-life threatening to passenger
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
PASSENGER: Tacoma E. Cheney
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1/ 23 VSA 1201
ACCUSED: Dillion S. Franks
AGE: 29
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash with injury. The passenger was later flown via helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries for further treatment. Throughout the course of the investigation it was determined that the operator was under the influence of alcohol. Subsequent investigation led to Mr. Franks being arrested for suspicion of DUI. The operator was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Franks was processed and released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI.
LODGED: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: October 29th, 2020 / 0930 hours
Trooper Kimberly Harvey
Troop A – Middlesex
1080 US Rt. 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
(802)229-9191