Middlesex Barracks/DUI #1 Crash

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

NEWS INCIDENT 

 

CASE#: 20A304205 

TROOPER RANK/FULL Name: Trooper Kimberly Harvey 

STATION: VSP - Middlesex                

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 9/30/2020 at approximately 2054 hours 

STREET: Calais Rd  

TOWN: Marshfield, VT 

WEATHER: Clear           

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry 

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR: Dillion S. Franks  

AGE: 29 

SEAT BELT? Yes 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006 

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota  

VEHICLE MODEL: Sequoia  

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled  

INJURIES: Non-life threatening to passenger 

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center 

 

PASSENGER: Tacoma E. Cheney  

AGE: 25 

SEAT BELT? Unknown 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, VT 

 

 

VIOLATION: DUI #1/ 23 VSA 1201 

 

ACCUSED: Dillion S. Franks 

 

AGE: 29 

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash with injury. The passenger was later flown via helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries for further treatment. Throughout the course of the investigation it was determined that the operator was under the influence of alcohol. Subsequent investigation led to Mr. Franks being arrested for suspicion of DUI. The operator was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Franks was processed and released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI.  

LODGED: NO 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: Attached 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

COURT DATE/TIME: October 29th, 2020 / 0930 hours 

 

Trooper Kimberly Harvey

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US Rt. 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

Middlesex Barracks/DUI #1 Crash

