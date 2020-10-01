Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A405084

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: September 30, 2020 at approximately 2104 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 25, Bradford

VIOLATION: DUI #2

 

ACCUSED: Bryan Tillotson                               

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 30, 2020 at approximately 2104 hours, Troopers from the St.

Johnsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Vermont Route 25 in

Bradford for an observed violation. Troopers made contact with the operator,

Bryan Tillotson (36), and observed indicators of impairment. Tillotson underwent

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFST) and at the conclusion was taken into

custody for suspicion of DUI.

 

Tillotson was transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing.

At the conclusion of processing Tillotson was released to a sober adult.

Tillotson was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Criminal

Court on December 2, 2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #2.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: December 2, 2020 at approximately 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:      N/A

BAIL:   N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

