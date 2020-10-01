St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #2
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A405084
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: September 30, 2020 at approximately 2104 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 25, Bradford
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Bryan Tillotson
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 30, 2020 at approximately 2104 hours, Troopers from the St.
Johnsbury Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Vermont Route 25 in
Bradford for an observed violation. Troopers made contact with the operator,
Bryan Tillotson (36), and observed indicators of impairment. Tillotson underwent
Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFST) and at the conclusion was taken into
custody for suspicion of DUI.
Tillotson was transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing.
At the conclusion of processing Tillotson was released to a sober adult.
Tillotson was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Criminal
Court on December 2, 2020 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #2.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: December 2, 2020 at approximately 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.