Sparketh Launches Art Community for Kids

A unique platform for a global community of creative has unveiled a new art community for kids.

SNELLVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Sparketh announced today the official launch of its art community for kids.

"We have launched an art community for kids on community.sparketh.com," said Dwayne Walker and Tim Samuel, founders and spokespersons for Sparketh. "We're also announcing the $1,000 Art Supplies Giveaway winners for any student in that community on Oct. 15."

Sparketh, according to Walker and Samuel, is the best new way to learn art online.

"Learning art with Sparketh is fun and effective," Walker and Samuel stressed, before adding, "Gain unlimited access to a library of 1,000 plus bite-sized video lessons taught by talented mentors.

A few features Sparketh members love include: the ability to feel confident knowing Sparketh builds and tests every course with six -18-year-olds in mind; Students can work at their own pace and create based on their own interest; Members can create individual student accounts to track their progress on Sparketh; Students keep their art in one central location by uploading them to their Sparketh Portfolio.

Members also receive one-on-one guidance from art mentors online at no additional cost. Members can schedule a one-on-one call with a Sparketh Mentor where students receive feedback on their art, get their questions answered, and develop a personalized action plan to accomplish their creative goals.

In addition, members have access to Sparketh Art Tracks.

With new courses weekly, it's easy to get lost in the sea of hundreds of Sparketh art lessons. That's why Sparketh created Tracks, an easy and organized way to follow along with the courses that members are looking for to reach the goals they're aiming for. All it takes is to browse through, grab your materials, and start a Track that draws you in.

For more information, please visit https://sparketh.com/#learn-more.

About Sparketh Community

We're a global community of creative kids, inspired teens, and friendly families. We love to share art and talk about all things that are creative. If you want to share your newest creation or need a new creative challenge to work on, we're the group for you.

