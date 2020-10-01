Gatun Technologies Launches Its Redesigned Website

One of Houston's best IT companies has unveiled a fresh look for its website.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's an old adage that says, "first impressions make lasting impressions," and thanks to Gatun Technologies' newly redesigned website, those who visit the website will not only have a good first impression but an unforgettable one.

"We're excited to officially launch our newly redesigned website," said Robert Moore, CEO, and spokesperson for Gatun Technologies, a company that has been recognized by Expertise.com as Best Managed IT Service Provider in Houston.

The newly redesigned website features a responsive design, which means that regardless of whether the user is on a desktop, laptop, tablet, cell phone, or even a watch, the website automatically adjusts to fit the user's screen for easy navigation.

The website features the latest technology to ensure a user-friendly browsing experience. The redesigned website also features a variety of tabs, such as Why Choose Us; IT Services; Industries: Support Center Shop; Resources; Customer Portal; and Contact Us.

Moore said Gatun Technologies has provided exceptional professional IT Support for businesses since 2015. The company's No. 1 goal is to give its clients Enterprise-level services and solutions at prices that work for small businesses.

"Time, training, and experience has helped us develop the best practices and workflow procedures around a proactive philosophy designed to keep your focus on your business, not your technology," Moore stressed, before adding, "Our qualified team of experts can become your outsourced IT department; vigilantly responding to issues, often before you even know about them. Covering everything from your servers and network infrastructure to your computers, workstations, and mobile devices, we provide end-to-end solutions for all of your technology needs."

As to how customers rate the company's services, Ken, CEO of Liberty Capital, highly recommends them.

"Gatun technologies came in and fixed our technology and connectivity issues," he said. "They now completely manage all the IT for my business. I have saved so much money outsourcing my IT to a company that handles it all. Instead of paying an IT tech from one company - then another company for the other services and get another company for something else. I tried another IT company before them, and there were always some hidden fees. With Gatun, I really appreciate their flat-rate fees. And they always give me honest advice. I highly recommend them, and I'll be sticking with them."

For more information, please visit www.gatuntechnologies.com/about-us and https://gatuntechnologies.com/blog/.

About Gatun Technologies

Gatun Technologies (Ga-toon Technologies) has served the Houston area since 2015, providing exceptional IT Support such as technical helpdesk support, computer support, and consulting to small and medium-sized businesses. Our long-standing goal is to provide enterprise-level IT practices and solutions to the small business sector. Our experience has allowed us to build and develop the infrastructure needed to keep our prices affordable and our clients up and running.

We partner with a variety of businesses in the area and strive to eliminate IT issues before they can cause expensive downtime, so you can continue to drive your business forward. Our staff is dedicated to seeing our clients succeed. Your success is our success, and as you grow, we grow.

Robert Moore

CEO

700 Milam Street

Suite 1300

Houston, TX 77002

United States

Phone: 832-598-6793

Source: Gatun Technologies