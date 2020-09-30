FDLE arrests Panama City man for child pornography

September 30, 2020

PANAMA CITY, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Richard Lynn Spedale, 45, of 1532 June Ave., Lot 14A, Panama City on five counts of obscene material possession depicting child sexual conduct. The investigation began after an agent identified images and videos of child pornography being downloaded and shared from a computer at Spedale’s residence. The images and videos depicted female children as young as three. Spedale was arrested today and booked into the Bay County Jail. The Office of the State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit will prosecute this case. For tips on keeping your children safe online, visit the Secure Florida website at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents. For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001