Governor Joins Superintendent To Present State Police Employee Of The Year Awards

September 30, 2020

(SYKESVILLE, MD) – Governor Larry Hogan today joined Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow Jones III to present awards to Department employees of the year for 2019 and to those honored for actions above and beyond the call of duty.

During an abbreviated event with limited attendance that included appropriate health precautions, Trooper Kashef Khan, of the Forestville Barrack was named the 2019 Trooper of the Year. A sergeant in the Criminal Enforcement Division who works undercover was awarded Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year. PCO Michael Hoffman, of the Bel Air Barrack, was awarded Police Communications Operator of the Year and PCS Sydney Sarrichio, of the Rockville Barrack, won Police Communications Supervisor of the Year for the fourth consecutive year.

“Every day that I have served as governor, I have been immensely proud of the men and women of the MSP – those of you who put your lives on the line for the rest of us,” said Governor Hogan. “Especially in today’s environment, when too often our law enforcement officers are unfairly criticized and don’t get the recognition and appreciation that they deserve, I want you all to know that you have, and will always have, the full support of your governor.”

“Those honored today exemplify the very best of the sworn and civilian members of our Department, who diligently and selflessly work to protect our citizens,” Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow Jones III said. “I appreciate their dedication to duty and their desire to do all they can to make our highways and our communities safer.”

Trooper Kashef Khan, the 2019 statewide Trooper of the Year, led the Forestville Barrack in traffic, criminal, drug, and DUI enforcement in 2019. He earned Trooper of the Month honors at the barrack 11 of 12 months that year. Trooper Khan issued more than 3,200 citations, 1,700 warnings and 300 repair orders. He arrested 132 impaired drivers and made 42 criminal and 47 warrant arrests in 2019. Trooper Khan is now assigned to the Glen Burnie Barrack and patrols Anne Arundel County.

The 2019 Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year is a sergeant assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division. He is not being identified due to his assignment as an undercover investigator. One of the multiple investigations this supervisor coordinated that year involved a large scale heroin trafficking investigation of a suspect importing kilograms of heroin into the Baltimore region.

Working with the Baltimore Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations, the sergeant invested hundreds of investigative hours during a period of less than two months. A search warrant resulted in the recovery of almost 23 pounds of high-grade heroin valued at between two and three million dollars and $90,000 in drug-related cash. The investigation determined the heroin was imported directly from Mexico and was headed straight to the streets in Baltimore and the surrounding region.

Police Communications Operator of the Year Michael Hofffman, of the Bel Air Barrack, was unexpectedly assigned the duties of acting Police Communications Supervisor in early 2019, in addition to continuing to perform his duties as a police communications operator. He willingly accepted that role, despite the challenges he knew he would face.

PCO Hoffman identified and remedied issues he found with warrant and property record programs. He ensured compliance with all MILES/NCIC requirements. He completed all PCO performance evaluations, oversaw training of current and new employees and established a PCO sick leave call-out and coverage policy. His dedication to duty led him to cover unexpectedly open shifts to prevent his PCOs from having to double back, or be held out for an extra shift.

Police Communications Supervisor of the Year Sydney Sarrichio exemplified the important role dispatchers have in assisting with police work. During 2019, PCS Sarrichio took a call from a woman attempting suicide in her car on I-495. Staying calm, he was able to obtain her name, phone number and vehicle description, while he was notifying police units of her location and description. He developed a rapport and talked with the woman, keeping her on the line. Through his efforts, the woman was located and saved.

While talking with a victim in a traffic crash, he realized the other driver was threatening the victim with a knife. PCS Sarrichio quickly dispatched troopers and county officers to the location, helping to prevent injury to the man. He took another call reporting a vehicle with $10,000 worth of stolen property inside. PCS Sarrichio again coordinated a multi-agency search for the van, which was ultimately located and resulted in the recovery of the property and arrest of the suspects.

Governor Hogan presented a Governor’s Citation to Trooper First Class Tyler Michael, who confronted a man armed with a knife who had been slashing tires while walking through a community in Carroll County in 2019. In the middle of a busy intersection, TFC Michael placed himself between the armed man and pedestrians in the area. The man stabbed the trooper, but despite his wound, TFC Michael continued his attempts to convince the man to surrender peacefully. When the man again advanced on the trooper and others nearby, in order to protect and preserve life, TFC Michael used deadly force to incapacitate the suspect and end the threat. TFC Michael immediately called for emergency medical services and, ignoring his own wound, provided emergency care to the wounded suspect.

Trooper Kashef Khan

Police Communications Operator Michael Hoffman

Police Communications Supervisor Sydney Sarrichio