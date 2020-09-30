Majestic Log Home on 45± Acres in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
The gorgeous property is conveniently located 10 miles from Bridgewater College, 16 miles from JMU, Harrisonburg & I-81 and 19 miles from Staunton, VA.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces an auction from the Estate of Rolland Hunter of a 3 bedroom 4.5 bath custom built log home on 45± acres with a 5,000 sq. ft. shop, pond, creek, and livestock fencing and a desirable Shenandoah Valley location – on Tuesday, October 13 at 5:00 pm Eastern according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“The gorgeous property is conveniently located 10 miles from Bridgewater College, 16 miles from JMU, Harrisonburg & I-81 and 19 miles from Staunton, VA at 205 Old Mountain Rd., Mount Solon, VA,” said Nicholls. “It will make a perfect primary residence, country home retreat or strong investment. Opportunity awaits the new owner of this property.”
“The property’s highlights include a custom built 3 bedroom 4.5 bathroom log home on 45.44± acres with scenic mountain views. This home has a majestic hilltop location and measures 3,294± finished sq. ft. above grade and 2,160± sq. ft. mostly finished walk-out basement,” said Josh Puffenbarger, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Coordinator.
The property’s features include a large kitchen with custom cabinets, open floor plan living/den area with cathedral ceiling, office/library, 3 sided wrap around porch and 2 car drive under garage noted Puffenbarger.
Other noteworthy features include:
• 5,000 sq. ft. Shop w/concrete flooring
• Chicken house
• Livestock fencing on the majority of the property
• Pond & creek
• Open hay ground and wooded areas
The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Josh Puffenbarger at 540/421-5007 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
